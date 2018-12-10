11-year-old raises $150k for Make-a-Wish

COLONIE, N.Y. (WNYT) – An 11-year-old boy in Colonie, New York has raised more than $150,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Luke Hoag was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor when he was just 16-months-old. When he was 3, Make-A-Wish sent Hoag to Disney World.
Since then, he’s helped raise money for the foundation by collecting letters to Santa and delivering them to Macy’s.
For each card, Macy’s donates $2 to Make-A-Wish. This year, Hoag collected 77,000 letters, totaling $154,000.
Hoag credits the Hoosick Falls community for helping him reach his goal.
