12-gun salute cancelled at a Virginia university due to concerns about panic

Traditionally, a 21-gun salute was fired by veterans during the ceremony on the University of Virginia campus each Veterans Day.
But this year, there was the sound of silence during the ceremony because the gunfire was banned.
Members of the ROTC were still allowed to take their one-hour shifts and march at the UVA amphitheater for the 24-hours before the Veterans Day ceremony.
They carried guns as they marched to honor veterans and prisoners of war. But when they finished marching and the Veterans Day ceremony took place, there was no 21-gun salute.
School administrators nixed the traditional gunfire because they were afraid students would not be able to handle the sounds and would panic. There are no reports of students getting scared in the past.
UVA President Jim Ryan explained his position on the matter by saying, “One is that it would be disruptive to class and two, unfortunately with gun violence incidents in the U-S, there was some concern it would cause some panic if someone heard gunshots on grounds.”
Veteran Jay Levine said, “I am very disillusioned, very upset and very surprised that they would make such a decision.”