Oregon Republican Congressman Cliff Bentz wants Gray Wolves delisted

MINNESOTA – Oregon Republican Congressman Cliff Bentz spoke at a hearing on wolves Friday.

The House Committee on Natural Resources’ Water, Wildlife, and Fisheries subcommittee held a hearing Friday morning in Minnesota.

Minnesota state representatives, as well as ranchers spoke on their experiences and expertise with wolves.

They argue the Gray Wolf population has recovered, according to U.S. Fish and Wildlife.

They want federal protections removed and control returned to states to limit their own populations.

“Unless the wolf is delisted, rural Americans cannot legally act to protect their communities, wildlife, children, and livestock from the horror of being attacked and torn apart by a wolf.” Bentz says, “why anyone would vote for continued needless destruction of vast numbers of deer, elk and moose, not to mention the livelihoods of hundreds of farmers and ranchers is beyond me.”

A bill which would de-list the Gray Wolf from the Endangered Species Act has made it through the house and is now on its way to the senate.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.