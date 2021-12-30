12 million at-home COVID-19 tests ordered by the State of Oregon

SALEM, Ore. – As the highly-transmissible Omicron variant spreads, Oregon will receive millions of at-home COVID-19 test kits.

The Oregon Health Authority said Thursday that 12 million COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test kits are headed to the state.

“Oregon learned during the Delta surge that we must be prepared for the unpredictable – we knew we had to be ready for future variants so we could continue to protect the most vulnerable in our communities while keeping our schools, businesses and communities open,” said Gov. Kate Brown. “As cases rise in Oregon and across the nation due to the Omicron variant, we are applying the lessons we have learned to support our hospitals and health care workers, and arm Oregonians with the information and tools they need to keep themselves and their families safe. Through vaccination, wearing masks, and utilizing widespread testing, we can make it through this latest surge the same way we have before – working together to protect each other.”

The kits will be distributed to the following community partners throughout January:

Local public health authorities and Tribes, based on population size and some health equity metrics.

Migrant and seasonal farm and agriculture workers.

Head Start and some other high-risk early learning settings.

K-12 schools to support at-home test to stay.

Health care workers.

Shelters.

Community-based organizations.

The OHA said, “As the number of cases increase, rapid testing will be critical to efforts to encourage people to take steps that reduce transmission, including isolating and quarantining at home, wearing masks and face coverings, keeping their distance from others and getting vaccinated as soon as they’re healthy.”