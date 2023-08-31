$120M in funding will go to Oregon schools to embrace reading curriculum

Oregon schools are changing the way they teach students to read. Earlier this summer , the state legislature passed a bill which provides $120 million over two years, to school districts which use phonics-based reading.

Phonics curriculum teaches students to read by learning the sounds of letters and syllables. Students then learn syllable patterns and decipher how letters sound when paired together. This is in contrast to a whole language reading approach, which teaches students to learn words as a whole, instead of taking them apart syllable by syllable.

Earlier this summer, House Bill 3198 went into effect, granting more than $100 million to school districts across Oregon who use phonics. The money can be used in four ways: to adopt phonics based curriculum, provide phonics teacher education, add summer programs or tutor children.

“We anticipate that this will have a big impact for how students learn to read and write,” said Jennifer Patterson, an assistant superintendent with the Oregon Department of Education.

For decades, Oregon school districts have been able to choose how they teach young students to read. Across the state, children have been taught different ways to read. Some learned through phonics, others through ‘whole-language,’

“Reading is a very complex skill that children just don’t pick up naturally by osmosis,” said Dana Hepper, the policy director at the Children’s Institute.

Oregon fourth graders have scored below nationwide averages every year data has been released since 2005, according to the National Assessment of Educational Progress. In 2022, only five states and Washington, D.C. had lower reading scores.

“We know that when everyone is focused on the same core elements and instruction for reading and writing, that all people benefit,” Patterson said.

Mississippi was one of the first states to fully embrace phonics in 2013. That year, Mississippi ranked 49th in the country in reading. Over the past decade, Mississippi students’ scores have steadily risen. They are now above average in reading scores.

Meanwhile, the Oregon Department of Education expects the grant funding to incentivize the state’s 197 school districts to embrace phonics, alongside curriculum that is already in use.