Paid Leave Oregon to begin over Labor Day weekend

This Labor Day weekend, Oregonians who need to take time off work can start receiving paid leave benefits through Paid Leave Oregon.

The Oregon Legislature says offering paid leave is critical, allowing employees to keep their jobs during important life events and improving worker retention and production.

Paid Leave Oregon was first championed and passed in 2019, making Oregon one of 11 states to offer paid family and medical leave.

Paid Leave Oregon covers paid family leave, medical leave, and safe leave for most Oregon workers. You can apply for benefits online by visiting frances.oregon.gov/Claimant

Officials say most workers will be able to take up to 12 weeks of paid leave annually, though those who are pregnant, given birth, or have health issues related to childbirth may be eligible for up to 14 weeks of paid leave.

Payments will begin going out in mid-September. Oregon workers making minimum wage will receive 100% of their paycheck while on leave and those earning more will be eligible for up to $1,523.63 per week.

