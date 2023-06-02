13 years ago, Kyron Horman disappeared. The Portland boy is still missing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — Sunday marks 13 years since Kyron Horman disappeared from Skyline School in Northwest Portland. Kyron was a second grader when he vanished on June 4, 2010. He has not been seen or heard from since.

On the day of his disappearance, Horman wore a black T-shirt with “CSI” in green letters and a handprint graphic. He was also wearing black cargo pants, white socks and black Sketchers sneakers with orange trim. Kyron may have had his glasses on at the time.

No charges have ever been filed in the case, though investigators have closely scrutinized Kyron’s stepmother. Terri Horman brought Kyron to school the day he disappeared.

In 2012, a Multnomah County Circuit Court judge referred to Terri Horman as a “prime suspect” in the case. Terri Horman has since moved to California and remarried. She has long denied any wrongdoing.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said the case remains open and active. “Investigators are using advances in software, digital forensics, and geospatial technology to support and advance their work,” the sheriff’s office said in a written statement.