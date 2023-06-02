How Portland’s daytime camping ban could impact homeless shelters, services

The day shelter in Northwest Portland for women, children and gender-diverse people has served thousands within the last year, but O’Brien said that’s merely a portion of the homeless population.

“We count the number of meals — breakfast, lunch and dinner — six days a week. We just finished the month of May and we served nearly 28,000 meals,” he said. “We had our busiest Wednesday night dinner that we can remember in a long time last night, nearly 500 meals. The lines have been extraordinary.”

Since these figures alone show a growing need, both Kerman and O’Brien testified at city council. They expressed their concerns about the camping ban, and how it could further exacerbate issues rather than solve them.

“To carry your house and your life around with you, with the expectation that you’re also going to come to a place like Rose Haven and be productive, it’s just adding to the problem. It’s not helping to eliminate it,” O’Brien said.

“A lot of the people that we serve at Blanchet House are elderly and disabled,” Kerman said. “We are trying to imagine what that is going to be like for them to have to move their things from place to place to place. We just don’t have enough places for people to go. And I do not think that this ordinance is going to magically make that so.”

Both centers also noted a financial burden with this potential ban, since neither is funded by government dollars.

“We do not get any government funding. We’ve existed for 26 years without it, without a nickel of government funding while providing a huge public benefit,” explained O’Brien. “We are at our threshold. And how is the city going to help us?”

Wheeler verbally committed to work with day shelters on that request. The mayor said, if passed, enforcement of the ban — which also prohibits camping in certain places — would be phased in over time.