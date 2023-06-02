2 suspects arrested for drug charges in Josephine County

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Two people were arrested for possessing cocaine in Josephine County.

In mid-May, the Rogue Area Drug Enforcement team arrested 22-year-old Chance Cannon Calaustro for numerous charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of cocaine, and attempted distribution of cocaine.

The arrest eventually led to a property in the 1600 block of West Harbeck Road in Grants Pass.

On June 1, the location was searched and investigators reportedly found over one pound of cocaine, digital scales, packaging material, a handgun, and over $30,000 in cash and assets.

The Grants Pass Police Department said 34-year-old Robert Matthew Garland was arrested for manufacturing cocaine, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of marijuana.

The RADE team was assisted by the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

