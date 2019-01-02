14 arrested for DUII during targeted patrols in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – 14 people were arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII) during a holiday saturation patrol period in Jackson County.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, from December 13 until the 31, deputies patrolled rural roadways focusing on spotting drivers who may be intoxicated by alcohol or drugs.
Of the 14 drivers arrested during the patrols, ten were pulled over by deputies, four were involved in crashes.
The saturation patrol numbers don’t include arrests made on New Year’s Day, when three people were arrested for DUII after being involved in three separate crashes.
Deputies said one of those crashes involved 26-year-old Sean Lee Lansing, who allegedly drove through a series of mailboxes before coming to a stop on Rock Way. A breath sample after his arrest showed Lansing had a blood-alcohol level of 0.19%.
The next DUII saturation patrol period is scheduled for the weekend of Super Bowl Sunday.