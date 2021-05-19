14 year old dies after accident involving bicycle

MEDFORD, Ore. — Wednesday morning, Medford Police announced a 14-year-old boy died on May 17th.
Around 7:45 P.M., police say emergency personnel were dispatched to a car and bicycle accident in an East Medford neighborhood. Police said a 16-year-old driving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler collided with the bicyclist on the intersection of Sterling Point Drive and McQuire Way. Medical personnel attended to the 14-year-old and transported him to Rogue Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police said the biker was wearing a helmet, when he turned northbound onto Sterling Point Drive and struck the Jeep. Police said there is no evidence of criminal liability involving the driver of the Jeep.
