14th Annual Girls Rock! STEM Workshop

GRANTS PASS, Ore.- The 14th Annual Girls Rock! STEM (science, math, engineering, and technology) Workshop was held at Grants Pass High School on February 24th.

The free event features eight different classes for girls ages 9 o 13 to choose from. This year’s classes were Dance Your Cares Away!, The Beat of Your Heart, Digital Development, Secrets of a Video Pro, Electrify Your Imagination, Mission Reach for the Stars!, Rockin’ Adventures and A Tangle of Triangles.

12-year-old Amelia Spencer said the Digital Development class, which was all about computer programming, was her favorite and she liked that it challenged her.

“I was surprised by, like, they had us do a little Barbie game thing with Scratch and I thought it could be kind of ‘meh‘ but it was actually fairly difficult!” Spencer said.

Each girl and their parent got to choose four classes to attend, each lasting just under an hour. Chair of the Girls Rock Committee Elaine Booth wants to encourage young girls to consider STEM for their futures. She says, with family and other girls, learning can be fun and inspiring.

“It opens their eyes as to what’s available out there and hopefully spark a little bit of interest,” Booth said, “It’s a real bonding experience having their parent, their adult accompanying them”.

According to the Girls Rock! Committee, over 1,750 girls have attended the program over the last 14 years. The committee says with the help of volunteers, donations and sponsors, girls learn they are capable of so much more than they think.

