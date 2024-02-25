JCSO 3rd Annual Soak-A-Sheriff Fundraiser

Posted by Lauren Pretto February 24, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore.- The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office hosted its 3rd Annual Soak-A-Sheriff fundraiser the morning of February 24th.

A cheering crowd watched as volunteers from the Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Fire District 3 and their families got sprayed down. The event was introduced to the Sheriff’s Office by Corrections Deputy Brian Kolkemo as a way to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics Oregon (SOOR) Athletes. He says he looks forward to what this event brings every year.

The community involvement, raising money, obviously, for the Special Olympics Athletes and the camaraderie that we get with the fire department,” Kolkemo said when asked what he loves about Soak-A-Sheriff, “I don’t get to work with those guys very often, but they’re just so passionate and they love their community too”.

Money raised during the soak provides funding for uniforms, sports equipment, health and wellness programs and year-round training for these athletes. This event leads up to the Southern Oregon Polar Plunge, which takes place March 2nd.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Lauren Pretto
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Lauren Pretto grew up in Livermore, California and attended University of California, Santa Cruz, graduating with a double major in Film/Digital Media and Literature with a concentration in Creative Writing. Lauren is a lover of books, especially Agatha Christie and Gothic novels. When her nose isn't buried in a book, she knits, bakes, and writes.
Reporter
Skip to content