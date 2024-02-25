JCSO 3rd Annual Soak-A-Sheriff Fundraiser

MEDFORD, Ore.- The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office hosted its 3rd Annual Soak-A-Sheriff fundraiser the morning of February 24th.

A cheering crowd watched as volunteers from the Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Fire District 3 and their families got sprayed down. The event was introduced to the Sheriff’s Office by Corrections Deputy Brian Kolkemo as a way to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics Oregon (SOOR) Athletes. He says he looks forward to what this event brings every year.

“The community involvement, raising money, obviously, for the Special Olympics Athletes and the camaraderie that we get with the fire department,” Kolkemo said when asked what he loves about Soak-A-Sheriff, “I don’t get to work with those guys very often, but they’re just so passionate and they love their community too”.

Money raised during the soak provides funding for uniforms, sports equipment, health and wellness programs and year-round training for these athletes. This event leads up to the Southern Oregon Polar Plunge, which takes place March 2nd.

