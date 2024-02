TRUCKEE, Cal. – California Highway Patrol in Truckee shared this video.

They’re reminding folks not to try and bypass chain control.

CHP says it could put you and others on the road in a dangerous situation.

Just take a look at this truck driver who went completely off the road. Looks like they’re lucky they didn’t tumble down a slope there.

