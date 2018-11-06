15-year-old arrested for Hugo robbery

HUGO, Ore. – A local store was robbed at gunpoint by a 15-year-old suspect.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said at about 6:15 Monday night, someone wearing a mask approached a cashier at the Hugo Hitching Post. The suspect then pointed what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun at the cashier and demanded money.
The suspect then fled the store before deputies could arrive at the scene.
Using surveillance image from the store—and based on prior contacts—a 15-year-old suspect was identified.
Deputies tried to find the suspect at his home the same day of the robbery, but they were unsuccessful.
On Tuesday, JCSO found the teen as his mother was driving him away from their home.
Money stolen in the robbery was recovered, along with a black and silver pellet gun. Deputies said the pellet gun “resembled a real semi-automatic handgun.”
The teen was taken to the Josephine County Juvenile Justice Center on a charge of robbery in the second degree.