15-year-old reported missing believed to be with friends near Grants Pass

Posted by Taylar Ansures July 5, 2023

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a 15-year-old girl reported missing after staying at a friend’s house June 25.

According to police, Jasmyne Pernicka messaged her foster parents the next day and told them she would not be coming home.

Police say she is believed to be staying with friends in the Grants Pass area.

Jasmyne is described as a 5 foot 4 inch white female with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, contact the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office at 541-474-5123 and reference case 23-17039.

Taylar Ansures
