150 new affordable housing units coming to downtown Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. — More housing for downtown Medford is in the works according to the Medford Urban Renewal Agency or MURA. The agency hopes to build upwards of 150 units of affordable housing. Executive director Harry Weiss said the agency bought just over three acres of land on Central Avenue.

This area is the parking lot next to Les Schwab, it has recently been used for food trucks to operate off of. The land extends all the way to the railroad tracks.

Weiss says MURA plans to build a new four story apartment building, which will be dedicated as affordable housing. “That means serving people who make less than 60 percent of area median income,” said Weiss. He said the board was just given the okay to begin development negotiations with real estate companies.

Weiss said MURA is currently working with a “really good development team, an architecture team and construction team to put together a development agreement for the construction of hopefully 150 units of housing there.”