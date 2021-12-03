150 new affordable housing units coming to downtown Medford

Madison LaBerge
Posted by Madison LaBerge December 2, 2021

MEDFORD, Ore. — More housing for downtown Medford is in the works according to the Medford Urban Renewal Agency or MURA. The agency hopes to build upwards of 150 units of affordable housing. Executive director Harry Weiss said the agency bought just over three acres of land on Central Avenue.

This area is the parking lot next to Les Schwab, it has recently been used for food trucks to operate off of. The land extends all the way to the railroad tracks.

Weiss says MURA plans to build a new four story apartment building, which will be dedicated as affordable housing. “That means serving people who make less than 60 percent of area median income,” said Weiss. He said the board was just given the okay to begin development negotiations with real estate companies. 

Weiss said MURA is currently working with a “really good development team, an architecture team and construction team to put together a development agreement for the construction of hopefully 150 units of housing there.”

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Madison LaBerge
Madison LaBerge
View More Posts
Madison LaBerge is the anchor of NBC5 News Weekends at 6 and 11. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Madison is originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico. She loves living in the Pacific Northwest. She can't get over "how green everything is!" When Madison is not at work, she looks for new and exciting cooking recipes and explores Southern Oregon. Feel free to send her story ideas or the address of your favorite Mexican food restaurant!