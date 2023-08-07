17-year-old arrested for robbery, menacing in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A juvenile was taken into custody for allegedly trying to rob two people in Klamath Falls.

According to the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Fairground Exchange Club Park off South 6th Street at about 9 a.m. Saturday morning after two victims reported being threatened by a male suspect with a pistol.

The victims said the suspect tried to get them to empty their pockets, but they refused and the suspect fled the scene in a black SUV.

“The victims were able to provide a good description of the suspect, the vehicle, and the direction he took leaving the scene,” KCSO said.

Eventually, the vehicle was found at a residence in the 2900 block of Altamont Drive.

Deputies said they surrounded the residence and called out the owner, who gave permission to search the house.

Inside, investigators found a 17-year-old male who was taken into custody and lodged in the Klamath County Detention Center for first-degree robbery, menacing, and unlawful use of a weapon.

KCSO said the weapon that was likely used in the crime was determined to be a pellet gun.

Because of the suspect’s age, his identity will not be publicly released.

Deputies added that in addition to the juvenile found inside the house, a 16-year-old girl was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant, and a man was taken into custody on a probation detainer.

