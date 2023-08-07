No deal in sight for historic Hollywood strikes

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CNN) – Hollywood remains on hold as writers and studios failed to reach an agreement on resuming negotiations after meeting on Friday.

Meanwhile, there are no planned talks yet with SAG-AFTRA, which represents 160,000 actors and other media professionals.

As the historic dual strikes continue, studios and audiences will soon start to feel the impacts of delayed productions.

As the Writer’s Guild of America approaches 100 days on strike, there is no end in sight.

Adam Conover, comedian and WGAW board member, said, “The people at the top of these companies have figured out how to take money out of the pockets of everyone who actually does the work.”

A failed meeting Friday was seen as the first potential thaw between the writers and the AMPTP.

SAG-AFTRA joined the picket lines last month.

A spokesman for the studios says they remain committed to finding a deal with both unions, but there are currently no plans to resume talks

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said, “They’re not speaking to us. So, I don’t know what that comment was that they want to seek a deal when you have to ask to be able to negotiate and talk to the opposition to make a deal.”

Both unions are seeking better pay, improved residual payments, and protections against job losses due to the use of artificial intelligence.

Drescher said, “This is a holistic shift in contracts that must occur because the business model has been changed so dramatically.”

It won’t be long before audiences and studios feel the pinch. According to the Hollywood Reporter, production has halted on several highly-anticipated sequels including the next installments of Mission Impossible, Deadpool and Gladiator.

