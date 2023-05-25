173rd Fighter Wing announces Memorial Day flyover schedule

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — The men and women at Kingsley Field are honoring fallen service members this Memorial Day.

Multiple fighter jets are scheduled to fly over select communities in southern Oregon Monday.

Oregon’s 173rd Fighter Wing, based in Klamath Falls, will conduct the flyovers.

Team Kingsley published the following schedule for Monday, May 29, 2023:

10:15 a.m. Reedsport Cemetery, Reedsport, Ore.

10:30 a.m. Gold Beach Veteran’s Memorial, Gold Beach, Ore.

11:00 a.m. Veterans Park, Klamath Falls, Ore.

11:20 a.m. Eagle Point National Cemetery, Eagle Point, Ore.

11:40 a.m. Roseburg National Cemetery, Roseburg, Ore.

12.00 p.m. Memory Gardens Memorial Park, Medford, Ore.

12:00 p.m. Hillcrest Memorial Park, Medford, Ore.

12:15 p.m. Riverside Park, Grants Pass, Ore.

The 173rd FW said flights could be canceled or changed.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.