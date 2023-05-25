Klamath Falls man dies in rollover crash on Highway 140E

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Oregon State Police says a Klamath Falls man is dead after a crash on Highway 140E Monday morning.

According to police, Guy Robert Attride, 51 of Klamath Falls, was driving westbound when his minivan went off the road for unknown reasons.

Attride then overcorrected and rolled several times before the vehicle stopped on its tires.

He was declared dead at the scene.

OSP says a woman was ejected from the minivan and had serious injuries. She has not been identified at this time.

