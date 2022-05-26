173rd Fighter Wing’s Memorial Day flyover schedule announced

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. —The men and women at Kingsley Field are honoring fallen service members this Memorial Day.

Multiple fighter jets are scheduled to fly over select communities in southern Oregon Monday.

Oregon’s 173rd Fighter Wing, based in Klamath Falls, will conduct the flyovers.

Team Kingsley published the following schedule for Monday, May 30, 2022:

11:00 a.m. Veterans Memorial Park, Klamath Falls, Ore.

11:30 a.m. Downtown Wasco, Wasco, Ore.

11:50 a.m. Roseburg National Cemetery, Roseburg, Ore.

12:10 p.m. Riverside Park, Grants Pass, Ore.

12:20 p.m. Brookings Harbor Port, Brookings, Ore.

12:30 p.m. Eagle Point National Cemetery, Eagle Point, Ore.