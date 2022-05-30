Jamie McLeod-Skinner defeats Kurt Schrader in Oregon Democratic primary, AP reports

OREGON, USA – The Associated Press has called the Democratic primary race for Oregon’s 5th Congressional District to Ashland High grad Jamie McCloud McLeod-Skinner.

CD-5 stretches from Clackamas to Deschutes Counties.

McLeod-Skinner, who was endorsed by Elizabeth Warren, beat seven-term Congressman Kurt Schrader in the primary despite Schrader getting an endorsement himself from President Biden.

McLeod-Skinner has held several positions in the Rogue Valley, most recently as interim city manager in Talent.

She lost her District 2 race to Cliff Bentz two years ago, but was reclassified into District 5 last year when legislators went through the redistricting process.