18-year-old arrested in Grants Pass for rape, sex abuse charges

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A young man was arrested for allegedly having sex with underage girls.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said they received a tip that 18-year-old Tanner Jonathan Gunn was having sexual relationships with several underage girls
Jail records show Gunn was arrested at All Sports Park in Grants Pass on August 10, 2019. He was lodged in the Josephine County Jail for attempting to commit a crime.
An investigation revealed Gunn had sex with at least three juvenile girls, police said.
On October 23, while at the jail, Gunn received numerous new charges including rape, sex abuse, use of a child in the display of sexually explicit conduct and online sexual corruption of a minor.
Investigators believe there may be other victims who have not yet come forward. Anyone with further information is asked to call GPDPS.