18-year-old dies swimming in remote Ashland quarry

ASHLAND, Ore. — Police say a young man died this afternoon while swimming in the remote Keno Rock Quarry, located on Keno Access Road just south of Dead Indian Memorial Road.
Multiple agencies responded including the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Mercy Flights and Greensprings Fire.
Police say the 18-year-old was swimming when, at some point, he went underwater and didn’t come back up. People nearby pulled him from the water and began CPR.
When first responders got there, they continued resuscitation efforts.
Police say the man died at the scene.
The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office is currently investigating the cause and manner of death.
This is an ongoing investigation; police are not releasing the man’s identity at this time.
Stay with NBC5 News for the latest updates.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia. She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.