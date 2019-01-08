19 alleged drunk drivers arrested in Medford last month

MEDFORD, Ore. – Over a dozen people were arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants during focused police patrols in Medford.
According to the Medford Police Department, they concentrated on distracted and impaired drivers during the month of December.
Overall, 16 citations were issued for operating a vehicle while using a mobile communication device. 19 people were arrested for DUII.
Following the announcement of the latest statistics, police said, “MPD takes distracted and impaired driving very seriously and will continue to focus additional enforcement efforts on these dangerous driving behaviors in 2019 to help save lives and keep the roadways safe.”