President Trump to address the nation during partial government shutdown

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Tuesday night, President Trump will take his appeal for a border wall straight to the American people. He will make a prime-time address—his first from the Oval Office—and afterward, top Democrats will have a chance to respond.
It comes as the country wraps up day 18 of this partial government shutdown, Tuesday has the feel of a State of the Union, but with higher stakes.
Now, a new approach to this shutdown: instead of trying to negotiate with each other, both sides are making their case—directly to you.
President Trump will appear in prime-time with a P.R. push for his border wall. But the big question: is he preparing to go around Congress altogether and declare a national emergency to build the wall?
Vice President Mike Pence said, “What I expect the president will do tonight is explain to the American people that we have a humanitarian and security crisis at our southern border. ”
The shutdown, now the second longest in U.S. history, with President Trump and Democrats, locked in a stalemate—both sides not budging.
Former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said, “No excuse. Whether there is a crisis or a war, there is no excuse for shutting down the federal government.”
Democrats will make their own argument in a prime-time rebuttal delivered by Speaker Nancy Pelosi and top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer.
President Trump is trying to bolster his case with a trip to the border as the White House claims 4,000 suspected terrorists were caught trying to enter the country. But NBC News reports during the first half of fiscal year 2018 only six people listed on a terrorist screening database were actually caught at the southern border.
Former RNC Chairman Michael Steele said, “I think, unfortunately, what we’re going to hear from the president are a series of lies strung together to create a narrative of an emergency that doesn’t exist.”
With the shutdown no closer to an end, frustration is building among federal employees with thousands bracing for a financial hit, set to miss their first paycheck this Friday.
And soon, even more employees could be working without pay with the White House promising tax refunds will go out as scheduled. That means bringing more furloughed employees will be back to work.