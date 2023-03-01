19th annual Oregon Chocolate Festival in Ashland this weekend

ASHLAND, Ore. – Chocolate lovers are converging on Ashland this weekend to celebrate the 19th annual Oregon Chocolate Festival.

The 3 day event runs from Friday through Sunday mostly located at the Ashland Springs Hotel and the Ashland Hills Hotel and Suites.

People who go to the various events can sample from dozens of west coast chocolate makers and even participate in a chocolate product competition as well.

“I hope everyone gets to come over, explore different flavors, different ways chocolate can be. and just have good time, get together with your family and friends”, said Karolina Lavagnino, director of marketing at Neuman Hotel Group.

They also have chocolate themed activities for kids, lessons on the origin of chocolate and a chocolate brunch on the list of scheduled events.

To learn more visit oregonchocolatefestival.com.