SMHS basketball breaking school records, led by emerging star Boden Howell

MEDFORD, Ore. – Point guard Boden Howell is one of two starters returning from last year’s South Medford basketball team.

This season he’s stepped up, leading the team with 22 points per game and is on a scoring tear of late.

Earlier this month, he broke Kyle Singler’s school record of 41 points in a game set in 2006, after putting up a whopping 53 against Roseburg.

“I‘ve been around this program since I was a little kid, helping out with not only basketball, but football as well,” Howell said. “It’s cool to see as many great players that have come through this school and to be part of history is crazy, it’s a great experience.”

The Panthers backcourt also features returning starter Jackson Weiland.

The two were named co-players of the year in the 6A Southwest Conference.

Weiland himself averages just under 21 points a game, giving the panthers two prolific scorers.

“That’s definitely been a big point of focus for other teams trying to take me and Boden out of the game,” he said. “Our chemistry we have together it’s pretty unbelievable and we just feed off each other so well.”

On the night Howell put up a record 53 points, he and Weiland helped the Panthers break a school record for most points in a game with 111.

They broke that record again last week, by scoring 113 points against South Eugene.

Now, head coach James Wightman’s team heads to the playoffs riding a 14-game win streak, with two guards are playing their best ball of their high school careers.

“Right now the boy’s confidence level is high going into the playoffs,” he said. “If you want to try to get out and run, I‘ve got two guards that are willing to go out and do that. And that’s why we’ve been scoring at a very high, high clip.”

No. 8 ranked South Medford hosts No. 25 ranked Nelson Wednesday at 7pm in the first round of the 6A playoffs.