1st of 3 former wildland firefighters goes to trial for Medford murder

MEDFORD, Ore. – The first trial for one of three former wildland firefighters accused of a 2021 Medford murder started this week.

Police said in September of 2021, 24-year-old Aaron Stitt was killed and then stuffed into a fridge after his death.

The three local wildland firefighters accused in his death will stand trial separately over the next few months.

25-year-old Austin McLeod’s trial began Monday. He faces charges of murder, robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with physical evidence.

23-year-old Dylan McLeod’s trial begins in August and 20-year-old Brycen Scofield will go to trial in October.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.