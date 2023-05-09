Scam callers targeting employees of local restaurants, shopping centers

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford Police Department sent out a warning about employer phone scams.

MPD said officers have noticed an increase in phone call scams, mostly targeting employees of restaurants and shopping centers.

“In recent cases,” MPD explained, “the scammer will call an employee and pretend to be someone from the employer’s corporate office or a branch manager. The caller then advises the employee to purchase gift cards or bitcoin using money from their employer.”

Officers said if someone asks to take money from your employer to buy gift cards or bitcoin, it’s probably a scam. MPD advised employees to speak with their managers before taking any action.

If you believe you have been a victim of this scam, please contact the non-emergency line at 541-770-4783.

