2 arrests made in latest Josephine County marijuana bust

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Two suspects were arrested in connection with an alleged illegal marijuana grow in rural Josephine County.

On July 24, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team, with help from Josephine County Public Health and Building Safety, searched a property in the 500 block of Verde Lane north of Merlin.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said at the location, investigators found 1,500 pounds of processed marijuana that was subsequently seized and destroyed.

The property also had multiple water and solid waste code violations, according to JCSO. The violations could result in criminal forfeiture of the property.

Jesus Mario Arizmedni and Alberto Garcia-Mendoza were both taken into custody and lodged in the Josephine County Jail for unlawful manufacturing of marijuana and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Investigators released no further information.

