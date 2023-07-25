No damage reported from small fire along Bear Creek Greenway Tuesday

PHOENIX, Ore. – Crews quickly tackled a small fire that sparked along the Bear Creek Greenway in Phoenix.

Tuesday morning, Jackson County Fire District #5 responded to a report of smoke between Suncrest Road and Blue Heron Park in Phoenix near Bear Creek Greenway milepost 14.4.

In total, one engine, two water tenders, one heavy brush unit, two brush engines, and two chief officers responded.

According to JCFD #5, the fire was stopped at less than .1 acre with no damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

With the latest fire, JCFD #5 is taking the opportunity to remind all residents to clear flammable vegetation around their homes.

