2 kids injured in Douglas County DUII-related crash, police say

DILLARD, Ore. – A Douglas County man was arrested following a crash that injured two children.

Investigators said on Tuesday afternoon, there was a single-vehicle crash in the 12000 block of Old Highway 99 south of the community of Dillard.

When Douglas County deputies arrived at the scene, they found a 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier that crashed into a ditch.

The driver, 25-year-old Darrion Thomas Allen of Winston, appeared to be visibly impaired, the sheriff’s office said. He reportedly told deputies the crash happened as he swerved to avoid a dog on the roadway.

Two children between the ages of four and two were in the vehicle when it crashed. Both of them were taken to a hospital to get health checks. One was later released, but the other stayed at the hospital.

Allen was lodged in the Douglas County Jail for driving under the influence of intoxicants, assault, reckless driving, and reckless endangering.