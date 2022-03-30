Recovery fund offers grants to Rogue Valley businesses impacted by 2020 wildfires

MEDFORD, Ore. – A local nonprofit is about to launch an online portal to help businesses impacted by the September 2020 wildfires.

The SOREDI Foundation recently announced its Wildfire Recovery Fund to provide grants to local businesses that need a financial boost.

So far, about $100,000 has been raised to provide small grants ranging from $500 to $5,000 based on demonstrated need.

Rogue Valley businesses impacted by the Almeda and South Obenchain Fires can apply for funds online between April 5 and April 19, 2022.

“We are grateful to get this fund established, thanks to many generous private sector partners, and get some help out the door to business impacted by the 2020 southern Oregon wildfires”, states Colleen Padilla, SOREDI Foundation Executive Director. “We know these grants won’t completely make a business whole; our hope though is to convey a business-friendly spirit and appreciation for our business community as they choose to rebuild and press on here in Southern Oregon.”

Applicants will need to demonstrate their needs through financial documents submitted at http://www.soredifoundation.org/grants

Major private sector contributors to the fund include SOREDI, Umpqua Bank, Rogue Credit Union, Boise Cascade, Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians, Tribal One, Pacific Power, Allcare Health, Avista Utilities and Oregon Pacific Financial Advisors. Additional donations to this fund may be made at www.soredifoundation.org/donate.