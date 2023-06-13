2 suspects arrested for kidnapping, torture, and involuntary servitude

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Grants Pass Police Department says two people were arrested after forcing two people to work for months.

According to police, a 22-year-old man reported the crimes Sunday evening after he claimed to have fled from the home on Ben Aire Circle. The victim said he had been lured from New York with his 19-year-old sister with promises of freedom and a job.

Over several months, the victim says Eastwood Mohammed Hamman, 35, and Cassie Jo Gudino, 27, forced him and his sister to work through the use of torture and fear. The victims were required to give all their money earned from online employment to the suspects.

On Monday, detectives searched the home and arrested the two suspects. Police say the female victim was rescued at that time.

Both victims received medical attention and will be reunited with family in New York.

Mannan and Gudino were both booked into Josephine County Jail for two counts of kidnapping and two counts of subjecting another person to involuntary servitude. Mannan was also charged with two counts of assault.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is asked to contact the Grants Pass Police Department at 541-450-6260 and reference case 23-24725.

