Nominations open for Lennox Industries Feel the Love Program

SOUTHERN OREGON – Nominations are now open for Lennox Industries’ annual Feel the Love Program.

Family members, friends, neighbors, co-workers, and local organizations can nominate deserving home owners in need of a new HVAC unit.

Selected recipients will receive brand new heating and cooling equipment during this year’s Feel the Love Installation Week, taking place October 7-14.

One unit will be installed each in Jackson County, Josephine County, and Klamath County at no cost to the homeowner.

Lennox says over the past 14 years, it’s supported deserving community members by completing over 2,000 free installations.

Do you know someone in need? Visit FeelTheLove.com to submit your nomination.

