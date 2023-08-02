2 teens reported as missing runaways in Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Investigators in Josephine County are trying to find two runaway teens who were reported missing.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said 17-year-old Kamryn Davis and 17-year-old Karson Davis were last seen in an older, faded black Honda with three other unknown females.

Kamryn is described as a 5’8” tall female, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

JCSO described Karson as a 5’7” tall male, 135 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call JCSO at 541-474-5123.

The sheriff’s office provided no further information.

