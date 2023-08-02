KOBI-TV/NBC5’s 70TH ANNIVERSARY

This year KOBI-TV/NBC5 is celebrating its 70th anniversary. On August 1, 1953, William B. Smullin signed what is now KOBI-TV on the air. It was the first VHF TV station in Oregon, and it remains one of the very few TV stations in the country that is still locally owned and operated. KOBI-TV/NBC5 and KOTI-TV/NBC2 are owned by Patricia C. (Patsy) Smullin, daughter of William B. Smullin and President of COBi (California Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.), KOBI’s parent company.

Viewers in nine counties in Oregon and California receive programming from KOBI-TV NBC5. The station holds a number of television “firsts” in the past 70 years. KOBI-TV was the first VHF television station in Oregon. It was the first TV station in Medford to operate in stereo, the first Medford station to employ electronic news gathering technology, and the first Medford station with statewide microwave news coverage.

KOBI-TV is celebrating this momentous occasion with some special features:

NBC5 News Director Craig Smullin conducted a feature-length “Five on 5” interview with Patsy about the rich history of service to the communities in Southern Oregon and Northern California. Watch the interview on KOBI5.com

In celebration of this anniversary, KOBI-TV has partnered with the United Way of Jackson County and community partners to share stories of kindness, civility, generosity, and charity. You can watch these stories on KOBI5.com

Beginning Monday, July 31st, viewers will see Patsy Smullin Presents KOBI-TV Turns 70, a series of interviews featuring KOBI-TV alumni who have contributed to KOBI-TV’s success. Each interview will be posted on KOBI5.com after it is broadcast.

KOBI-TV/NBC5 and KOTI-TV/NBC2 are locally owned and operated by California Oregon Broadcasting, Inc. For more information, please contact Vice President/General Manager Bob Wise at 541-779-5555.

