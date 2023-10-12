Washington murder suspects arrested in Medford

Posted by Taylar Ansures October 12, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore. – Two Washington state murder suspects were arrested in the City of Medford Wednesday.

According to Medford Police, William Charles Williams, 40, and Kennedy Marie Karpf, 24, were wanted for a deadly shooting on September 28 in Shelton, Washington.

Police say Williams and Karpf were located in Medford.  Williams was arrested at a home on Swing Lane without incident.  Karpf was located shortly after at a local business where she was arrested without incident.

Medford Police say it is in contact with the Shelton Police Department about this case and arrest.

Any ties Williams and Karpf have to Jackson County are not being released.

William and Karpf were both booked into Jackson County Jail.

