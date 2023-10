MEDFORD, Ore. – You can adopt kittens and cats from local feline rescue groups this weekend.

The Feline Fair is Saturday, October 14, from 11 am to 4 pm at the Rogue Valley Mall.

It’s a partnership to help find homes for all felines in our community. Five cat rescue organizations are participating from two counties.

All these kitties are friendly, vaccinated dewormed spayed or neutered and come with a microchip.

