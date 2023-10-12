Spirit of Community: Bridging Cultural Gaps

NBC5 is partnering with Oregon Community Foundation to bring you Spirit of Community Moments, showing how Oregon communities grow through the power of philanthropy. In this Spirit of Community Moment, we learn about a crucial program in Central Oregon that helps 3- to 5-year-olds from the Latinx community prepare for kindergarten. These classes are conducted in Spanish, not only empower young children but also actively involve parents, bridging cultural gaps, and fostering community cohesion. Watch to learn more.

Sponsored by Oregon Community Foundation

If you’d like to help make Southern Oregon a better place to live, visit Oregon Community Foundation at oregoncf.org/50

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.