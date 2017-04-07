Home
2017 Britt Fest lineup announced

2017 Britt Fest lineup announced

Jacksonville, Ore. – Britt Music and Arts Festival has announced the entire 2017 season lineup coming the famous outdoor amphitheater on Britt hill in Jacksonville.

“Each year, when we announce the Britt Line-up, patrons hope to see their favorite performers on the list,” Britt President and CEO Donna Briggs said. “We think everyone will be pleased with the 2017 Season.  Once again, we look forward to bringing great artists to our valley and sharing our Hill with locals and visitors alike.”

Tickets go on sale on April 7 to Britt members and on May 12 to the general public.

For more information, visit http://www.brittfest.org.

According to Britt Fest, the full lineup is:

June 17: TajMo: The Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ Band

June 18: Dustin Lynch

June 20: Jurassic 5

June 28: Good Vibes Summer Tour: Rebelution / Nahko & Medicine for the People / Collie Buddz / Hirie

June 29: Best of Britt benefit with Pink Martini featuring Storm Large & China Forbes

June 29: Pink Martini featuring Storm Large & China Forbes (concert only)

June 30: BRIT FLOYD – Immersion World Tour 2017

July 14: UB40 Legends Ali, Astro & Mickey

July 15: The Temptations & The Four Tops

July 17: The Revolution

July 20: The Avett Brothers

July 21: Matt Nathanson

July 22: Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals

July 23: Diana Krall

July 28: Britt Orchestra | Season Opening Night – West Coast Composers Celebration with Joshua Roman, cello

July 29: Britt Orchestra | Voyage of Discovery with Noah Bendix-Balgley, violin

August 4: Britt Orchestra | Symphonic Exploration with Jeffrey Kahane, piano

August 5: Britt Orchestra | Eastern Inspiration with Tamara Mumford, mezzo soprano & Richard Cox, tenor

August 6: Britt Orchestra | Pops Night – Magic of the Movies (Pops Goes John Williams)

August 8: Rodrigo y Gabriela (not a Britt Orchestra Event)

August 12: Britt Orchestra | Expeditions of Reflection with Measha Brueggergosman, soprano

August 13: Britt Orchestra | Season Closing Night – Britt Orchestra Spectacular

August 15: Blind Pilot / Gregory Alan Isakov

August 17: Rick Springfield

August 19: The Decemberists

August 22: Huey Lewis and the News

August 24: Lake Street Dive

August 27: Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

August 30: Collective Soul

September 2: Daughtry

September 6: Michael Franti & Spearhead

September 7: Ron White

September 8: Stephen Stills & Judy Collins / Numa Edema

September 12: John Butler Trio / Nattali Rize

September 14: Pepper / Tribal Seeds / TBD

September 15: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit / Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls

September 16: Goo Goo Dolls: Long Way Home Summer Tour with Phillip Phillips

September 20: GEORGE THOROGOOD and THE DESTROYERS Rock Party Tour 2017

 

 

