2018 special election results

SALEM, Ore. – This past fall, over 70,000 Oregonians signed a petition to allow Measure 101 to come up for a vote. The legislation approves temporary funds to be allocated for low-income individuals and families and to stabilize health insurance programs.
Measure 101 also would allow temporary assessments on insurance companies and healthcare providers. In addition, the law directs insurers to not increase premiums by more than 1.5% as a result of the assessments.
Initially, the temporary assessments were part of House Bill 2391, enacted in 2017. A detailed breakdown of Measure 101 can be found HERE.
The following results will be updated as precincts begin to report:
|YES
|61%
|NO
|39%
More detailed election results can be found here: http://results.oregonvotes.gov/