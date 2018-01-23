Measure 101 supporters thrilled about results in Jackson County

Medford, Ore.- Supporters of Measure 101 are thrilled to hear the issue passed in Jackson County and statewide.
The measure was the only issue on the ballot and will help low income families and individuals pay for health care, as well as stabilize insurance premiums.
Tuesday night, more than two dozen supporters gathered to watch the election results at Four Daughters Irish Pub – it was one of four watch parties held around the state.
“Terrific night, a great affirmation and an important step forward,” State Rep. Pam Marsh, D-Ashland, said. “Measure 101 is not the end point of where we need to be in our health care system but it is a crucial building block so we can continue to work for a health care system that is accessible and affordable.”
Many supporters have spent the entire month campaigning and knocking on more than 6,000 doors in Jackson County to educate citizens about the importance of health care to Oregonians. They say, seeing the results shows the impact face-to-face interactions can have on elections.
Along with Jackson County, Curry County voters also had a majority of yes votes. However, in Josephine, Douglas, Klamath and Coos counties more voters voted no.