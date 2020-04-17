2020 Wild Rogue Pro Rodeo canceled

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The annual Wild Rogue Pro Rodeo has been canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.
The rodeo has been held at the Jackson County Expo for over 30 years, usually drawing thousands of people to the Rogue Valley. The action-packed show held at the end of every May features bull riding, bareback riding, and steer wrestling. However, this year, the stands will be empty.
On the evening of April 16, 2020, the Jackson County Fair Board decided it was in the best interest of the public to cancel the rodeo.
Expo Director Helen Funk said in part, “This too, shall pass, and when it does we are all looking forward to opening the gates and welcoming everyone through the gates to celebrate!”
While the Expo won’t be hosting the rodeo this year, they are making use of their space by accepting donations to help healthcare workers and at-risk community members during the coronavirus outbreak. You can find more information at https://www.attheexpo.com/Page.asp?NavID=512