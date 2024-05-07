$225K grant headed to Curry County for new affordable housing

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – The North Bend City Coos-Curry Housing Authority is receiving $225,000 to purchase new affordable housing units in Curry County.

The money is part of a $2.7 million pledge from AllCare Health to improve the health and well-being of all Southern Oregon communities.

The grant will support the development of 26 units that will provide safe, stable, and affordable multi-generational housing in Gold Beach. According to AllCare, that’s more than double the number of housing authority units already within the county.

AllCare Health says it’s committed to supporting the North Bend City Coos-Curry Housing Authority and its “goal of improving community economic and housing stability while addressing the financial challenges of families and individuals in need.”

