Mountains turned blue after a Coors Light truck tipped on an icy freeway

PLACER COUNTY, Cal. – “Apparently the mountains aren’t turning blue, but the cans are,” that’s the message from California Highway Patrol after a semi-truck hauling Coors Light overturned on an icy stretch of I-80 early Monday morning, scattering cans across the roadway.

According to a CNN report, the driver and passenger had only minor injuries. Authorities believe the driver may have gone off the right side of the road, then overcorrected, causing the semi to tip over.

According to a Facebook post by CHP, traffic was impacted and a detour was put in place starting at Rainbow and ending at Cisco Grove.