230 DUII arrests made by Jackson County deputies this year

MEDFORD, Ore. – Local deputies are arresting more people for driving under the influence of intoxicants compared to the same time last year.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said “So far in 2017, we have made more than 230 arrests for DUII. By this time last year, the number was 177.” The statistics don’t include arrests made by other agencies.
This past weekend, deputies said four DUII arrests were made after citizens called police to report a suspected impaired driver. In one case, a driver was parked in the middle of the road after she was seen driving through a Central Point neighborhood.
“We can’t be everywhere at once; sometimes when you call, we won’t be able to make it there in time,” JSCO said. “But, one thing is for sure – if you see something and don’t call, we don’t even have the chance to try.”
Deputies went on to thank the community for being their eyes and ears.