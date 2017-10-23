TILLAMOOK, Ore. – Parts of Oregon are cleaning up after heavy rains swept through the state, the town of Tillamook residents are dealing with flooding.
A rushing Wilson River flooded from this weekend’s storm. The result: widespread flooding throughout Tillamook.
Amanda Crabtree told KATU it stormed all night. “The wind was really crazy. The brushing of the trees. It sounded like a tornado almost hit. My kids were a little scared about it.”
She expected trees to fall, but in the morning water was the problem. It filled up roadways and forced drivers to find an alternative route.
The Wilson River Highway was closed. So was highway 101. North Main Street flooded. The sheriff’s office used a boat to get through town. A truck was stuck in several feet of water.
Drivers had to loop around town. On resident said, “It’s been like a main freeway through here today.”
Locals had to spend two hours in traffic. “So as the morning went on, about 8:30, they finally opened the loop for us to get through and even then it was stop and go and it took a couple hours,” explained Joshua Brislin. He said the same areas always flood. “Last year at this time it flooded, we expected that though, this one we didn’t expect. So this one was a little surprising.”
Several communities in Oregon set rainfall records on October 21st, including Portland, which received just over two inches of rain Saturday.